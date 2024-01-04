Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $7.60 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 100,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 19.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $130.58. The company had a trading volume of 503,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

