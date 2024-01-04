Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.15. The stock had a trading volume of 183,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.74.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

