Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 874.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,055 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 265.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 999.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 123,004 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.26. 181,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,409. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

