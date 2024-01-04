Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 104.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,808 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.6 %

NVO stock traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $107.37. 3,263,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

