Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.93. 266,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,798. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

