Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

SRE stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.61. 337,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,725. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

