Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells $14,873.60 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $14,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 271,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,084 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $435,004.92.

On Friday, December 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $427,100.68.

On Monday, November 27th, Eugenie Levin sold 23,016 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $236,834.64.

On Friday, November 24th, Eugenie Levin sold 16,060 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $158,351.60.

On Thursday, November 16th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $367,314.40.

On Thursday, November 9th, Eugenie Levin sold 39,076 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $322,377.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68.

Semrush Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 326,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,845. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

