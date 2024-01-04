ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of ServiceNow worth $160,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $676.18. 262,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,538. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $663.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.53. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

