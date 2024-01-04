SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 311,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 711,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Specifically, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $27,384.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,736.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $27,384.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,736.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,954 shares of company stock valued at $817,851 in the last ninety days. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair began coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SES AI Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SES AI Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SES AI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SES AI by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

