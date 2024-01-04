SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $49.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,741,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

