SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

GXO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 193,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

