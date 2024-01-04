SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 14,131 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.3 %

BAC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 19,436,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,888,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

