SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,928. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.2186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

