SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $109.72. 67,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

