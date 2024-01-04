SFE Investment Counsel Has $934,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corteva were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 432,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,781. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

