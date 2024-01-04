SFE Investment Counsel Sells 446 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $225.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day moving average is $212.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

