SFE Investment Counsel Sells 97 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.14.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.64. 135,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.85 and its 200-day moving average is $500.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

