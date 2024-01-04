SFE Investment Counsel Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 147,674 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 139,521 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 169,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 62,275 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSJR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.18. 5,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,611. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1274 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

