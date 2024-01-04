Short Interest in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expands By 7.0%

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

