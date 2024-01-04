Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Declines By 8.0%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,680,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 31,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,856,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 635.5% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

