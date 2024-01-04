Short Interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Decreases By 7.4%

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Doma Stock Performance

Doma stock remained flat at $4.56 during trading on Thursday. 1,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Doma has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 429.43% and a negative net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Doma

Institutional Trading of Doma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 1,317.1% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Doma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Doma by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,443,799 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 298.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 995,420 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.