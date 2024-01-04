Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Decreases By 7.0%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.76.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.76. 453,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.49.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after buying an additional 531,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 128.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

