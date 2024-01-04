Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expands By 7.2%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 605,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $532.40 million, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 6.34%. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

