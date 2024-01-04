Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Drops By 7.2%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $117.65. 274,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,173. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after buying an additional 2,039,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Generac by 257.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 495,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,893,000 after purchasing an additional 357,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

