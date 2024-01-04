SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Up 3.8%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55.80 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70). Approximately 3,736,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,268,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.67).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £381.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 1.62.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

