Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,614. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

