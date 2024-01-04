Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 921 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average of $136.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

