Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $18.19

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $17.71. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 6,838 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M28 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% during the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 1,194,926 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 161,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 121,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

