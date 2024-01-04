Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Silgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,187. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712 over the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.