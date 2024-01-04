SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director Sells $10,806.00 in Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Wunderlich sold 600 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $10,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,134 shares in the company, valued at $92,463.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanley Wunderlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 27th, Stanley Wunderlich sold 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Up 21.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNT traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 451,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $97.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SilverSun Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.