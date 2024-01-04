Sivota (LON:SIV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.89

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.89 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45). Sivota shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45), with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Sivota Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 million and a P/E ratio of -180.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.65.

Sivota Company Profile

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

