Snider Financial Group Purchases 510 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Snider Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $105.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,166. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

