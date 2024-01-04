SOMESING Market Cap Reaches $61.92 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $61.92 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,091,943,994 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

