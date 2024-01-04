S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Boosted by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 9.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of S&P Global worth $509,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after buying an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

SPGI stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $431.07. 595,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

