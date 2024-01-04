SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 931,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,033 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 60,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,115 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 165,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period.

SPIB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 763,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,009. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

