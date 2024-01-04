SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,129,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,360,720 shares.The stock last traded at $29.71 and had previously closed at $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

