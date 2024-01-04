SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Sutton Place Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.8% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.20. 3,840,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,747. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

