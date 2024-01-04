SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is Signet Financial Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,606,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,770 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 453,325 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 102,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,601. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.