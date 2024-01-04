Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.94. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 30,534 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

