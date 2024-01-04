Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.94. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 30,534 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.

Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

