Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.94. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 30,534 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24.
Special Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. This is an increase from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
