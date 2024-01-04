Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9,711.05

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,711.05 ($123.66) and traded as high as £105.60 ($134.47). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £102.15 ($130.08), with a volume of 86,503 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.44) to £111 ($141.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,324.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The stock has a market cap of £7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,436.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,911 ($113.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,981.42 ($127,316.21). Also, insider Constance Baroudel purchased 300 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,162 ($116.67) per share, with a total value of £27,486 ($35,000.64). Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile



Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

