Spotify Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 18,352 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,754 call options.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.72.

Shares of SPOT traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.87. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $202.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

