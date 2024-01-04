Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.97

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.14. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 2,857,666 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,588,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411,197 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,373,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,642 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,558 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after buying an additional 734,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 455.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 641,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 526,071 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.