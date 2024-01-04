Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 23,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 312,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,454. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

