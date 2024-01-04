STASIS EURO (EURS) Hits Market Capitalization of $135.27 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $135.27 million and $1.97 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.