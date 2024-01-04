Status (SNT) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $166.25 million and approximately $33.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00018996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,246.08 or 0.99650628 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011381 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010659 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00212884 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,272,991 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,272,991.369278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04150004 USD and is down -9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $22,853,603.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.