Steem 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.54 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $108.42 million and $8.54 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,633.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00150093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00540711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00368992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00187740 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,442,777 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

