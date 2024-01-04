Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,032 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,182. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $758.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

