Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.99. 1,217,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,084. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

