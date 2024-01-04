Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 19,248 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,248 shares during the quarter. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up approximately 2.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 76.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 307,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 17.5% during the third quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,334 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $268.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

