Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 4,763 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,211,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 51,058 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 611.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,515. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

